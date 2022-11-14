wrestling / News
Invictus Unconquered Cup Results 11.13.22: Inaugural Champion Crowned, More
Invictus held its Unconquered Cup show on Sunday, which saw the crowning of its inaugural Grand Champion and more. You can check out the full results from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show below, per Cagematch:
* Invictus Grand Championship Tournament First Round Match: Darius Carter def. Gabriel Skye
* Invictus Grand Championship Tournament First Round Match: Ken Broadway def. Killian McMurphy
* Invictus Grand Championship Tournament First Round Match: TJ Crawford def. Robert Martyr
* Invictus Grand Championship Tournament First Round Match: J Boujii def. Big Game Leroy
* Invictus Tag Team Championship New York Street Fight: Fight Or Die def. Milk Chocolate
* Nicholi White def. Jarett Diaz, Mantequilla, Matt Awesome, Nolo Kitano and Weber Hatfield
* Clara Carreras def. Shea McCoy
* PJ Savage def. Lucas Chase
* Invictus Grand Championship Tournament Final: Ken Broadway def. Darius Carter, J Boujii and TJ Crawford
THE FIRST-EVER! Invictus Pro Wrestling Grand Champion, Ken Broadway @cashflowkb 🏆. We know Matt Travis is proud! #HouseofColors @INVICTUSProWre1 #InvictusProWrestling #IWTV #UnconqueredCup #BlackWrestling #KenBroadway #prowrestling #news #media
(📹: @indiewrestling) pic.twitter.com/2biIQ6QjHQ
— House of Colors (@HouseofColors_) November 13, 2022
