Io Shirai and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai Added to Tonight’s NXT

– NXT General Manager William Regal has added another match to tonight’s episode of NXT. In tag team action, NXT women’s champion Io Shirai will team with Tegan Nox against Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai. The match will open tonight’s broadcast on USA Network. You can view Regal’s announcement below.

He wrote on the new matchup, “This evening’s episode of #WWENXT will feature action befitting the black and gold brand and I’m excited to announce the match that will kick off tonight’s show: @WWENXT Women’s Champion @shirai_io will team with @TeganNoxWWE_ against @CandiceLeRae and @DakotaKai_WWE!”

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Qualifier for NXT North American Title Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Finn Balor

* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Jake Atlas

* Imperium in action

* Keith Lee to address Karrion Kross

* Io Shirai and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai