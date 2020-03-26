wrestling / News
Io Shirai, Candice LeRae Qualify For #1 Contender’s Ladder Match on NXT
Io Shirai and Candice LeRae are the final names to qualify for the NXT Women’s Title #1 contender’s ladder match, doing so on this week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, Shirai returned for her first match since the January 22nd episode when she suffered a leg injury to defeat Aliyah and qualify for the match. LeRae beat Kayden Carter to earn her way into the Ladder match; you can see pics and video from both matches below.
Shirai and LeRae join Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim in the ladder match, which will take place sometime next month on NXT. The match will determine the next contender for the NXT Women’s Championship after Rhea Ripley defends it against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.
Hmmmm…. 🤔@WWE_Aliyah seems a little too happy about this secret attack to @XiaWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MO0R9w6dsf
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020
SHE'S BACK!!!! 🖤🖤🖤@WWE_Aliyah has a new opponent and it's none other than the returning @shirai_io!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/omYU6aHZX5
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020
Pure GENIUS.@shirai_io defeats @WWE_Aliyah to qualify for the No. 1 Contender's #LadderMatch! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T7SvQIAq5s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2020
♀️= ♂️#WomensHistoryMonth #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/fsQQve9jIu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2020
#GarganoEscape = No escape for @wwekayden #CandiceWrestling qualifies for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle No. 1 Contender #LadderMatch! 🧁🧚 @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/IjUUMoBp2I
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020
