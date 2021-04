Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair, Thea Trinidad & More Congratulate Bianca Belair After WrestleMania Win

Bianca Belair is on top of the world after her win at WrestleMania 37, and several wrestling stars took to Twitter to congratulate her. Belair captured the Smackdown Womenโ€™s Championship by beating Sasha Banks in the main event of night one, and you can see reactions from Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair, Thea Trinidad, and many more below:

Amazing show 1st night of #WrestleMania What a great main event!!!! Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE !!!๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿปโœจโœจโœจ Of course I respect @SashaBanksWWE too. ๐Ÿ’™ — ็ดซ้›ทใ‚คใ‚ชใ€Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 11, 2021

What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป Canโ€™t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 11, 2021

.@WWE

Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!! — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 11, 2021

This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE Iโ€™m already ready for the rematch!! โœจ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2021

LOVE TO SEE IT ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿพ — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 11, 2021

BIANCA BIANCA BIANCA ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ #BlackHERstory ๐Ÿช„ — Swolenko: Big Swoleยฎ (@SwoleWorld) April 11, 2021