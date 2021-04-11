wrestling / News
Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair, Thea Trinidad & More Congratulate Bianca Belair After WrestleMania Win
Bianca Belair is on top of the world after her win at WrestleMania 37, and several wrestling stars took to Twitter to congratulate her. Belair captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship by beating Sasha Banks in the main event of night one, and you can see reactions from Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair, Thea Trinidad, and many more below:
Amazing show 1st night of #WrestleMania
What a great main event!!!!
Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE !!!🙌🏻✨✨✨
Of course I respect @SashaBanksWWE too. 💙
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 11, 2021
Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE
⭐️ 🌟 💫 Incredible!!!
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 11, 2021
Bianca 🥲♥️🙏🏽
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 11, 2021
What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Can’t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE
— Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 11, 2021
Amazing main event!!! Props to @SashaBanksWWE and CONGRATS to @BiancaBelairWWE!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/eQi9L05jdf
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 11, 2021
Incredible main event! Congrats @BiancaBelairWWE 🙌🏼
We’ve missed you @WWEUniverse ❤️
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021
.@WWE
Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!!
— Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 11, 2021
Love you B!!!
Congrats @BiancaBelairWWE !! https://t.co/lP7HrWY2Ge
— VANESSA BORNE (@VanessaBorneWWE) April 11, 2021
YES BIANCA!!!!!! GOOSEBUMPS!!! @BiancaBelairWWE #WrestleMania
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 11, 2021
This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE I’m already ready for the rematch!! ✨ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2021
LOVE TO SEE IT 💪🏾
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 11, 2021
#BlackGirlMagic #BlackExcellence #proud #ForTheCulture #BlackLivesMatter
— 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) April 11, 2021
BIANCA BIANCA BIANCA 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #BlackHERstory 🪄
— Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) April 11, 2021
You can FEEL that one.
Well done ladies 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #MainEvent #WrestleMania
— “The Chairman” Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) April 11, 2021
@BiancaBelairWWE & @SashaBanksWWE 👏👏👏👏👏
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) April 11, 2021
THAT. WAS. AMAZING.
— LegitLeylaHirsch (@LegitLeyla) April 11, 2021
Black girl magic. Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE 💙
— Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) April 11, 2021
