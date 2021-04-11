Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair, Thea Trinidad & More Congratulate Bianca Belair After WrestleMania Win

Bianca Belair is on top of the world after her win at WrestleMania 37, and several wrestling stars took to Twitter to congratulate her. Belair captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship by beating Sasha Banks in the main event of night one, and you can see reactions from Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair, Thea Trinidad, and many more below:

Amazing show 1st night of #WrestleMania What a great main event!!!! Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE !!!🙌🏻✨✨✨ Of course I respect @SashaBanksWWE too. 💙 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 11, 2021

Bianca 🥲♥️🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 11, 2021

What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Can’t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 11, 2021

.@WWE

Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!! — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 11, 2021

This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE I’m already ready for the rematch!! ✨ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2021

LOVE TO SEE IT 💪🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 11, 2021