wrestling / News
Io Shirai, Karrion Kross & Scarlett Set to Appear on NXT
June 9, 2020
Io Shirai and the duo of Karrion Kross and Scarlett are confirmed for this week’s NXT. A new promo was released for the show noting that Io Shirai will be kick off her era as NXT Women’s Champion and Kross and Scarlett will appear following Kross’ win over Tommaso Ciampa.
Previously announced for the show were Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes and Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match.
