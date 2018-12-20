WWE News: Io Shirai Added to NXT Fatal 4-Way, Preview for Christmas Eve Edition of Raw, and Lio Rush vs. Aaron Solow 205 Live Highlights

– NXT General manager William Regal announced this week that Io Shirai has been added to the Fatal 4-Way match to determine the next opponent for NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler and her title for NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. The match is slated to air on Wednesday of next week.

– WWE has released a new video preview for next week’s Christmas Eve edition of Monday night Raw. You can check out that preview posted on Twitter below.

"Don't miss the action,

It will leave you in awe!

Come celebrate the holiday

with Monday Night #RAW!" 🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/BXS2RtGhE0 — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2018

– Lio Rush made his return to 205 Live week in his first match since Cedric Alexander snapped his winning streak. Lio Rush faced Bayley’s fiance, Aaron Solow, at the event this week. You can check out a clip from that match below.