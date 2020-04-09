wrestling / News
Io Shirai Earns NXT Women’s Title Shot After Winning Ladder Match (Pics, Video)
The first challenger for Charlotte Flair’s newly-won NXT Women’s Championship is set in Io Shirai following this week’s NXT. Shirai defeated Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox to become the #1 contender to the title on the episode, and you can see pics and video from the match below.
Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to capture the Women’s Championship. As of yet, there’s no word on when Shirai and Flair will meet in the ring for the championship.
