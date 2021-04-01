wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai & Raquel Gonzalez Brawl Before NXT Takeover Match, Santos Escobar Beats Tyler Breeze
April 1, 2021 | Posted by
– Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez weren’t willing to wait until NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver to battle, so they did it during tonight’s NXT. You can see video below of the two women brawling on tonight’s show:
– WWE also posted a clip from Santos Escobar’s win over Tyler Breeze from the episode:
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin on His Favorite WrestleMania Moments, Initial Reaction to Bringing In Mike Tyson
- Beth Phoenix On Dealing With Body Issues In Her Career, Opening Up In WWE Icons Special
- WWE Reportedly Removes Infamous DX Segment From Network
- William Regal Put His Job On The Line To Get WWE To Hire Sasha Banks