WWE News: Io Shirai & Raquel Gonzalez Brawl Before NXT Takeover Match, Santos Escobar Beats Tyler Breeze

April 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez weren’t willing to wait until NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver to battle, so they did it during tonight’s NXT. You can see video below of the two women brawling on tonight’s show:

– WWE also posted a clip from Santos Escobar’s win over Tyler Breeze from the episode:

