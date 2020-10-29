wrestling / News

Io Shirai Retains NXT Women’s Title Against Candice LeRae at Halloween Havoc (Pics, Video)

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Io Shirai NXT Halloween Havoc

Io Shirai walked away from NXT Halloween Havoc with her NXT Women’s Championship reign intact. Shirai defeated Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match (as determined by the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal wheel) to retain her championship in the main event of the show.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our full review of the show is here.

