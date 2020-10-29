wrestling / News
Io Shirai Retains NXT Women’s Title Against Candice LeRae at Halloween Havoc (Pics, Video)
Io Shirai walked away from NXT Halloween Havoc with her NXT Women’s Championship reign intact. Shirai defeated Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match (as determined by the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal wheel) to retain her championship in the main event of the show.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our full review of the show is here.
The Nightmare Before C̶h̶r̶i̶s̶t̶m̶a̶s̶ 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒆. 💀#HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/ueu0B5jYQs
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
"I'm Poppy."#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @poppy pic.twitter.com/YF1GBpZoMl
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
Tables, Ladders & 𝙎𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙨… OH MY!
The WHEEL has spoken for @shirai_io & @CandiceLeRae's #WWENXT #WomensTitle match! #HalloweenHavoc @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/7Q0YvGoSeB
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
.@poppy x @shirai_io
😈 #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/oHInw86rvB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
"Oh no, it's past 10PM?!? It doesn't matter.
We're staying with this match as long as it goes LIVE on @USA_Network!
Happy #HalloweenHavoc. 😈 #WWENXT @shirai_io @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/FQz6X3m57m
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
TABLES. AND LADDERS. AND SCARES. Oh my!@CandiceLeRae & @shirai_io put it all on the line at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/FbYNWsPHVK
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
NO ONE interrupts @ShotziWWE's #HalloweenHavoc MAIN EVENT! #WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/J4H9wvACTd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
CANDICE. LERAE. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET.#WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle #HalloweenHavoc @CandiceLeRae @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/8xhVaBm4DW
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
#WWENXT! #WWENXT! #WWENXT! #WWENXT! #WWENXT! #WWENXT!
Nothing but respect for our #PoisonPixie, @CandiceLeRae. #WeAreNXT #NXTWomensTitle #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/MJqzuNcXdJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
WHAT. A. MATCH.@shirai_io retains her #NXTWomensTitle in a SHOCKING Tables, Ladders & SCARES Match at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/XOVfmTLplW
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Matt Riddle Going Barefoot Doesn’t Have the Look for a World Champion, Riddle Responds
- Road Dogg Quits Twitter After Recently Debating Shane Helms About Wearing Masks During Pandemic
- Eric Bischoff On Whether WCW Had Interest in Shawn Michaels In 1993, Bret Hart’s Comments On WCW’s Drug Testing Policy
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick