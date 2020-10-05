Io Shirai Survives Gargano Family Tactics to Retain Women’s Title at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)

Candice LeRae got some help from her husband Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover 31, but she still couldn’t quite wrest the NXT Women’s Title away from Io Shirai. Shirai defeated LeRae after a back-and-forth match that saw Gargano come down after a big ref bump and try to act as a referee, only to have Shirai still kick out. Gargano then distracted the ref after he got up and LeRae hit SHirai with the title but couldn’t get the three-count. Shirai came back and ultimately won the match.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Shirai’s title reign is now at 113 days, having won it from Charlotte Flair at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Our live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.

