Io Shirai Survives Gargano Family Tactics to Retain Women’s Title at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)
Candice LeRae got some help from her husband Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover 31, but she still couldn’t quite wrest the NXT Women’s Title away from Io Shirai. Shirai defeated LeRae after a back-and-forth match that saw Gargano come down after a big ref bump and try to act as a referee, only to have Shirai still kick out. Gargano then distracted the ref after he got up and LeRae hit SHirai with the title but couldn’t get the three-count. Shirai came back and ultimately won the match.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Shirai’s title reign is now at 113 days, having won it from Charlotte Flair at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Our live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.
☢️ 🧚#NXTTakeOver @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/OfoYPgeizs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 5, 2020
Beautiful yet deadly. #NXTTakeOver @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/jhYuKXwUij
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
What did we tell you. #NXTTakeOver @CandiceLeRae @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/ZKijUFd1n4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 5, 2020
🎶 Hey, Rey. Hey, Rey. 🎶#NXTTakeOver @shirai_io @CandiceLeRae @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/lnAkBCjyYu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 5, 2020
https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1312916161496051713
.@JohnnyGargano continuing to be #RelationshipGoals. 😂 😂 😂 #NXTTakeOver @CandiceLeRae @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/TYKrNc6KNs
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
Johnny Meme strikes again. #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/CKqPFQkSEU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 5, 2020
We knew it would be good, but we had no idea it would be THIS good!
Shenanigans and all, @shirai_io retains her #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #NXTTakeOver @CandiceLeRae #AndStill pic.twitter.com/3Uh5F6xKqX
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
