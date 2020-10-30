wrestling / News

Io Shirai Talks About Stereotype Against Black Cats, Says Adopting One Changed Her Life

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Io Shirai NXT Halloween Havoc

In a post on Twitter, Io Shirai spoke a bit about black cats for International Cat Day, noting that while they have a bad stereotype, adopting one changed her life.

She wrote: “I heard it isn’t popular to adopt black cats in the US. I adopted a black cat from the local shelter. After that, I became NXT Women’s Champion. Don’t believe the bad things you hear about black cats. He gives me a lot of happiness and changed my life!

