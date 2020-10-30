wrestling / News
Io Shirai Talks About Stereotype Against Black Cats, Says Adopting One Changed Her Life
In a post on Twitter, Io Shirai spoke a bit about black cats for International Cat Day, noting that while they have a bad stereotype, adopting one changed her life.
She wrote: “I heard it isn’t popular to adopt black cats in the US. I adopted a black cat from the local shelter. After that, I became NXT Women’s Champion. Don’t believe the bad things you hear about black cats. He gives me a lot of happiness and changed my life!”
I heard it isn't popular to adopt black cats in the US.
I adopted a black cat from the local shelter.
After that, I became NXT Women's Champion.
Don't believe the bad things you hear about black cats.
He gives me a lot of happiness and changed my life!🐈
#InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/LwSymH1rPG
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 29, 2020
