Io Shirai Talks About Stereotype Against Black Cats, Says Adopting One Changed Her Life

In a post on Twitter, Io Shirai spoke a bit about black cats for International Cat Day, noting that while they have a bad stereotype, adopting one changed her life.

She wrote: “I heard it isn’t popular to adopt black cats in the US. I adopted a black cat from the local shelter. After that, I became NXT Women’s Champion. Don’t believe the bad things you hear about black cats. He gives me a lot of happiness and changed my life!”