WWE News: Io Shirai & Tegan Nox Battle Dakota Kai & Candice LeRae, Cameron Grimes Not Happy At Keith Lee

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Io Shirai WWE NXT

– WWE posted highlights of Io Shirai and Tegan Nox’s match with Dakota Kai & Candice LeRae online. You can see that clip below:

– Cameron Grimes appears in a post-NXT video reacting to Keith Lee’s attack of him during their segment on NXT:

