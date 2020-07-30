wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai & Tegan Nox Battle Dakota Kai & Candice LeRae, Cameron Grimes Not Happy At Keith Lee
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted highlights of Io Shirai and Tegan Nox’s match with Dakota Kai & Candice LeRae online. You can see that clip below:
– Cameron Grimes appears in a post-NXT video reacting to Keith Lee’s attack of him during their segment on NXT:
EXCLUSIVE: @CGrimesWWE won't shake it off that easily…looks like @RealKeithLee has ticked off ol' Grimey!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JkyfWGjsuJ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 30, 2020
