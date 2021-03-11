WWE News: Io Shirai Wants To Face Raquel Gonzalez Next, Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li Clip

– Io Shirai is looking for a match with Raquel Gonzalez now that she’s defeated Toni Storm. WWE posted the following clip from tonight’s NXT of Shirai confronting Gonzalez backstage after her successful NXT Women’s Championship defense against Storm:

– WWE also posted the following clip from the Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li match, which saw Li win by CQ after Kacy Catanzaro hit her with a cruth: