wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai Wants To Face Raquel Gonzalez Next, Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li Clip
March 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Io Shirai is looking for a match with Raquel Gonzalez now that she’s defeated Toni Storm. WWE posted the following clip from tonight’s NXT of Shirai confronting Gonzalez backstage after her successful NXT Women’s Championship defense against Storm:
– WWE also posted the following clip from the Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li match, which saw Li win by CQ after Kacy Catanzaro hit her with a cruth:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Opts to Dismiss a Lawsuit Against the US Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Backstage Rumor on Reaction to John Laurinaitis Return to WWE, Wrestlers Concerned
- Brian Gewirtz Thinks Vince McMahon Still Has the ‘Mad Genius’ Within Him
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction