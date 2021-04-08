Io Shirai Would Like A Match With Bayley At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Sports Illustrated (conducted before NXT Takeover), Io Shirai said that she would like to face Bayley at Wrestlemania this year, noting that she hasn’t been told it’s happening. Bayley currently doesn’t have a match at Wrestlemania and Shirai lost her NXT Women’s Championship last night at NXT Takeover, leading some to believe she will be called up to the main roster. Here are highlights:

On a match with Bayley: “I would love to compete against Bayley. I have a great amount of respect for her. If we ever got the chance, I would like it to be on a huge stage like WrestleMania. As far as that happening at WrestleMania 37, I have not been told that yet—but never say never.”

On being inspired by Rey Mysterio: “I watched Rey Mysterio compete against bigger superstars when I was young and always came away impressed with how he overcame his smaller stature with his quickness. If I am able to do the same with Raquel, I will be able to inspire a lot of people just like I was inspired by Rey. I get a lot of satisfaction when I defeat any great competitors, and Raquel would be no different.”

On the lessons she’s learned in her career: “Always get up when you are knocked down and never give up. That’s what I have learned in wrestling, and I take that same approach in my everyday life. Everybody fails in life, but as long as you get up, you will always see the light, no matter how long it takes.”