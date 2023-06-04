IPW Fate of Eight Results 6.03.23: Terry Van Avery Earns Title Shot

– Independent Pro Wrestling held Fate of Eight last night. The event was held at Ruggers Up and Under in Kalamazoon, Michigan. Below are some results that are now available, via Fightful:

* Quarterfinals: Karam (replacing Jeremiah Goldmain) beat Chad Alpha.

* Quarterfinals: Josh Raymond beat Schwartzy.

* Quarterfinals: Jeramaya Nazareth beat Max Morrison.

* Quarterfinals: Terry Van Avery beat Anderson Knight.

* Semifinals: Terry Van Avery beat Jeramaya Nazareth.

* Semifinals: Josh Raymond beat Karam.

* Stella Buho vs. Rory Shield was ruled a No Contest after reigning IPW Women’s Champion Randi West interfered in the matchup.

* IPW Michiana Championship: Bendrick Bison defeated Mondo Real.

* Finals: Terry Van Avery defeated Derek Wolfe (who replaced Josh Raymond).

Terry Van Avery now gets a shot against IPW Champion Jumal Kyng at War on the Shore for the title on July 1.