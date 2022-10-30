IPW Grave Danger 3 Results 10.29.22: Elimination Match For IPW Title, More

Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger 3 took place on Saturday night with an IPW Heavyweight Title serving as the main event and more. You can check out the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Chad Alpha

* The Dark Gentleman def. Keith Creme

* Davison Sarai def. Blair Onyx

* KC Tempest & Jheras Grey def. Trevor Kage & Anton Nathan

* Anderson Knight def. Jason DeMilo

* Tables Match: Jimmy Shalwin def. Max Morrison

* IPW Championship Elimination Match: Ren Jones def. Jumal Kyng, Ladon Sanders, Adam Wick, Jack Price, and Derek Wolfe