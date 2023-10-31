IPW Grave Danger Results 10.28.23: Heavyweight Title Defended, More

Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger show took place in Lansing Michican on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Chad Alpha def. Platinum Dragon

* Terry VanAvery def. Chad Alpha

* IPW Tag Team Championships: Jimmy Shalwin & Mondo Real def. Thomas Bailey & Hexus

* Josh Raymond def. Jeff King by disqualification

* Max Morrison def. Night Owl

* Big Jorge def. Castro Young

* IPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jumal Kyng . The Dark Gentleman