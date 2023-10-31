wrestling / News
IPW Grave Danger Results 10.28.23: Heavyweight Title Defended, More
October 31, 2023 | Posted by
Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger show took place in Lansing Michican on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Chad Alpha def. Platinum Dragon
* Terry VanAvery def. Chad Alpha
* IPW Tag Team Championships: Jimmy Shalwin & Mondo Real def. Thomas Bailey & Hexus
* Josh Raymond def. Jeff King by disqualification
* Max Morrison def. Night Owl
* Big Jorge def. Castro Young
* IPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jumal Kyng . The Dark Gentleman
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Using Older Talent, Recent Ticket Sales Struggles
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money
- Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos