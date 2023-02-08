IPW Heart and Soul Results 2.5.23: IPW Championship Match, More

IPW held a Heart and Soul event to raise awareness for congenital heart disease, featuring an IPW Title match and more. You can see the full results below (per Fightful) and learn more about Congenital Heart Disease here.

* Josh Raymond defeated Anthony FN Catena

* Chad Alpha defeated Jimi Grey

* Schwartzy defeated Jheras Grey

* Dre Jacobs defeated Terry VanAvery

* 2 Out Of 3 Falls IPW Tag Team Championship Match: Real Hype defeated Young Creme

* Bendrick Bison defeated Anderson Knight

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jumal Kyng defeated Max Morrison

* IPW Championship Match: Ren Jones defeated Landon Sanders