IPW Homecoming Results 9.17.22: Tag Team Championships Change Hands, More

IPW Homecoming took place on Saturday, and the show saw new Tag Team Champions crowned plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Kalamazoo, Michigan, below per Fightful:

* Jimmy Shalwin def. Chad Alpha

* K.C. Tempest def. Davison Sarai

* Jumal Kyng def. Jheras Grey

* Mondo Real def. Jason De Milo

* Bendrick Bison def. Terry Van Avery

* IPW Tag Team Championship Match: Young Creme def. Wolfe Industries

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Blake 182