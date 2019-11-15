IPW UK Will Stop Holding Live Events At End Of The Year

– IPW UK announced it will stop holding live events at the end of the year. The promotion insists it is not closing, just moving towards the next chapter.

IPW can confirm that after several internal discussions, the company will cease being a live wrestling events promotion at the end of 2019.

The company has a rich history of over 15 years, however with many changes in the British wrestling climate in the last 2 years, it has been decided that this is an appropriate time to draw an end to live events.

Therefore, the IPW World Championship will be defended for the last time at Undisputed III, taking place at Mote Hall in Maidstone on December 15th, where we plan to celebrate IPW’s successful years of live events.

This is not the end of IPW, and its rich history will continue to be promoted and celebrated into the future, with more information on this to be announced soon.

There will also be a major announcement made at Unit Nine in Milton Keynes on December 4th regarding the future of wrestling in the venue going in to 2020.

Whilst this is a difficult decision, it is not the end for IPW and is a new phase for everyone involved.