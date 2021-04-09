Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.8.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight marks the in-ring debut of AEW Champion Kenny Omega on IMPACT Wrestling, in it’s move back home to Thursday nights.

Last week on IMPACT, matters escalated when Eddie Edwards rescued Rich Swann and Willie Mack from a Good Brothers and Kenny Omega attack, setting up a major tag team match tonight. James Storm picked up a win against Eric Young in his 1000th match, thanks to his old AMW tag partner, Chris Harris.

TENILLE DASHWOOD, NEVEAH, and ALISHA vs. ROSEMARY, JORDYNNE GRACE, and HAVOK

Jordynne and Lish start things off here. Lish is at a major power disadvantage, as Jordynne lands a Jackhammer. Lish lands a senton on the now legal Rosemary who responds with a fallaway slam. Tenille is tagged in but isn’t thrilled. Rosemary looks to chain wrestle but Tenille scurries away. Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve, and Havok are outside and Tenille just doesn’t fit in. Havok bashes her head on the steps as Rosemary waits for competition back in the ring. Havok suddenly places Tenille on a table but Kaleb with a K saves her. Jordynne hits a suicide dive on Kaleb near the table. Back in the ring, Tenille hits a nasty neck breaker on the ropes for a near fall. Neveah continues the ring control on Jordynne in their corner. Rosemary gets the tag as Lish comes in and gets folded with a spear. Rosemary locks Lish up in the ropes as the ref counts to five. Lish drops Rosemary with some strong style forearms. Rosemary looks for the win but Neveah interrupts. Former partners, Havok and Neveah brawl on the apron where Nevaeh delivers a Russian Leg Sweep through the table on the floor. Rosemary catches Lish on a dive and kills her with a Red Wedding.

WINNERS: ROSEMARY, JORDYNNE GRACE, and HAVOK

**1/2

This match wasn’t the prettiest thing but it was a pretty entertaining match. Rosemary and Alisha looked good here, giving them both some needed momentum.

*We join Matt Cardona for an interview, who is confused as to why Brian Myers didn’t accept his challenge. He is ready to move on and show the world that he doesn’t need Myers. D’Amore has booked him against Jake Something tonight.

*We get another vignette for an upcoming appearance on IMPACT. The video displays “Let’s Get Wilde”, suggesting the return of a former Knockouts Champion.

MATT CARDONA vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Cardona is fired up, trying to get in the head of Jake. Jake floors him with a shoulder block but Cardona uses his speed to knock him to the floor with a dropkick. Jake lands a clothesline sending Cardona to the mat outside. Cardona hits a basement dropkick but Jake gains the upper hand back in the ring. Jake batters him with clubbing shots but Cardona fights back with a neckbreaker. Cardona gets things going with a face wash but Jake kicks out. Jake looks for a powerbomb but Cardona flips him over for a rana to the floor. Brian Myers charges the ramp and attacks both men. He jams Jake’s eye into the steel steps and accepts Cardona’s initial challenge.

WINNER: N/A

This was a quick and solid sprint here with Myers doing the inevitable. This feud continues and I’m not jumping out of my seat but I’m sure they can do a fine hardcore match.

*VBD vignette with Eric Young reminding Deaner of his failure and the consequences. He will fight tonight alone.

XXXL (ACEY ROMERO and LARRY D) vs. SAMI CALLIHAN and TREY MIGUEL

Larry looks so much slimmer, he’s about to force a gimmick change. Trey’s music hits initially but we get no Trey. Seconds later, his music hits again and he walks down with an angry face. It’s clear that he is only motivated by his beef with XXXL, rather than aiding Sami. He goes off on Larry until he gets caught in a pop-up knee. Trey looks to dive on both men outside but Sami tags himself in as we head to break. During the break, Sami controlled the match. Trey enters the fray but gets manhandled by XXXL. Trey hits the ropes and lands a springboard DDT. Callihan tags himself in again as him and Trey show frustration. Trey now tags himself in as they take out XXXL without trying to work together. They take out both guys on opposite sides with suicide dives as Sami tosses Larry into the ring where Trey hits a leg-trap back suplex and leg lock for the sub win.

WINNERS: TREY MIGUEL and SAMI CALLIHAN

**1/2

This was an okay match with a predictable outcome. Trey and Sami could potentially be a solid team and they should probably pursue that rather than a heated blood feud. It’s just not connecting with me on that level yet.

*Chris Sabin and AMW are playing cards at Swinger’s Palace, as James Storm hands his chips to Chris Harris

CHRIS SABIN (w/ JAMES STORM) vs. DEANER

This was probably an Xpolosion match in 2009, which makes me very happy. Sabin makes me think it’s 2009 with how smooth he looks so far on Deaner. Sabin is relentless, locking in a hammerlock but gets backed up in the corner. Deaner traps Sabin’s head against the buckle and dropkicks his spine. Both men collide off the ropes, causing a break in action. Sabin hits a dragon screw and a boot in the corner. He follows up with a fisherman driver for a near fall. Sabin hits a crossbody but Deaner rolls through for a near fall. Deaner launches Sabin onto the top rope and knees him in the gut. Deaner alley-oops him into a powerbomb for a count of two. Deaner rakes Sabin’s eyes on a Cradle Shock attempt and rolls him up. The ref sees his feet on the ropes, breaking the pin. Deaner argues with the ref, allowing Sabin to come in with a Cradle Shock and pick up the win. Eric Young appears on screen, with Joe Doering who is choking Chris Harris out. Rhino hits the ring and he and Deaner lay them out. They force Storm and Sabin to watch as they prepare to harm Storm’s former partner and the camera fades.

WINNER: CHRIS SABIN

***

That was a fun match, with both men looking as good as ever. The post-match angle was strong as well and I’m curious as to where they are going with this, especially with Eric Young’s apparent injury.

*Tommy Dreamer books a triple threat tag team match pitting Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and a mystery partner vs. TJP and a mystery partner. That sounds a little weird, but I’m nearly positive that’s what he has booked.

*Tommy Dreamer catches Eric Young backstage, fed up with his antics. Tommy Dreamer challenges him to a tag team match with his boys at Hardcore Justice. I don’t know what to say.

*Jazz career retrospective video looking at every stage of her career.

*Deonna Purrazzo is interviewed backstage. The Knockouts Champion says she is getting emotional, knowing the influence Jazz had on her. Deonna reminds everyone that this is her era and her time to win. She will walk in alone, without Kimber Lee or Susan.

*Tommy Dreamer now finds Brian Myers and reveals that Jake Something wants a match with him. Dreamer books Myers in a Blind Games match, a hardcore match with blindfolded competitors. Someone please stop this man.

WILLIE MACK, RICH SWANN, and EDDIE EDWARDS vs. KENNY OMEGA and THE GOOD BROTHERS (DOC GALLOWS and KARL ANDERSON)

Swann enters with his TNA World Title, now returning to the black strap that Moose had exchanged for white. Don Callis enters to ensure that Kenny Omega receives a proper introduction. The bell rings and everyone brawls to start. Eddie, Mack, and Swann do three consecutive dives to take everyone out as we head to a break. We return to see Eddie Edwards backed into the corner of the opposing team. Kenny hits a springboard forearm to enter the match and we now have Kenny Omega vs. Eddie Edwards. They continue to dominate until Eddie fights out of the corner and flips The Big LG with a dropkick. Willie Mack meets with Karl Anderson who takes a beating. Mack Samoan drops Anderson and Omega and follows up with a standing moonsault. Gallows comes in and grounds Mack as we take our final commercial break. Mack has been isolated for a minute now but Anderson whiffs on an attack in the corner. Gallows comes in and picks up the slack, handing the tag to Omega. Omega tries to lift Mack but unsurprisingly struggles. Mack takes out Anderson and Omega, breaking free and tagging Rich Swann. Swann uses his speed to take out everybody and meets with Mack for some teamwork on Omega. Eddie gets the tag but gets caught with a rana. They all work on Eddie until Swann and Mack recover. Omega hits Blue Impact but Eddie kicks out at two. Omega attempts a V-Trigger but gets suplexed. They hit each other with impactful moves with Omega finishing with a V-Trigger to Mack. Omega backpacks Gallows and Anderson, splashing onto Eddie as Swann splashes onto them from the top for a weird spot. Omega kills Swann with a snap Dragon. Swann escapes a One Winged Angel and hits a 450. Callis pulls Swann off of a pin attempt. Eddie and Mack save Swann from a Magic Killer as Swann hits a springboard cutter. Eddie hits his Boston Knee Party followed by a Phoenix Splash from Swann for the win.

WINNERS: WILLIE MACK, RICH SWANN, and EDDIE EDWARDS

***1/4

That was a pretty good match but not anything mind-blowing. The match felt a bit drawn out at times but overall featured some very good wrestling. Swann nearly pinning Omega is important and progresses the story.