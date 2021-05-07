Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.6.21  

Last week, Kenny Omega was given an ultimatum to show up as new champion or be stripped. Sami Callihan placed his name in the bucket of number one contenders to Omega, who took him, Eddie Edwards and FinJuice out with assistance from The Good Brothers.

UNDER SIEGE QUALIFER

CHRIS SABIN (w/JAMES STORM) vs. RHINO (w/VBD)

This is oozing TNA as Rhino met Sabin for his debut back in 2005. Sabin works the arm before catching Rhino with a running dropkick, sending him outside. Sabin bashes Rhino with quick elbows but Deaner catches him on the ropes, allowing Rhino to clothesline him. Rhino changes the pace, sending Sabin to the mat with each shot. Sabin breaks free from Rhino but they clash heads. Sabin fires some forearms and a jumping kick, sending Rhino outside again and meeting him with a dive. Sabin hits a dropkick from the top looking to win but Rhino gets a shoulder up. Deaner acts as a distraction allowing Rhino to jab a thumb to the eye of Sabin. Rhino hits a superplex, flooring both men. Sabin avoids a Gore attempt and slips into a cradle pin for a quick victory. He joins Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, and Sami Callihan at Under Siege, with two more spots to be filled.

WINNER: CHRIS SABIN

**3/4

That match was solid with Sabin working a good fiery comeback. Sabin advances to the contenders match, joining fresh group of guys.

*Brian Myers is backstage upset that he isn’t in the Under Siege main event. Rosemary hands him a tarot card and calls out his ego, which Myers neglects. Black Taurus appears flooring him with Rosemary handing him a new card.

*Omega, The Brothers, and Callis are gloating about beating everyone down last week. Kenny vows to coach The Good Brothers realizing that they need to win matches to stay on top.

SUSAN (w/KIMBER LEE) vs. TAYLOR WILDE

Taylor cartwheels into a rear lock taking her down to a front chancery. Susan pops out but Taylor snatches an arm and hits the ropes for an arm drag. Susan hangs Taylor up on the ropes, allowing Kimber to choke her. Tenille and Kaleb with a K walk down the ramp. Taylor fights back sending her over with a headscissor takeover. Susan rolls to the floor where Taylor hits a rana from the apron. Kimber drags her down but Kaleb stops her from interfering. Tenille hangs Susan up and Taylor lands a German Suplex to win. Tenille and Kaleb expect an immediate alliance but Taylor walks out.

WINNER: TAYLOR WILDE

This was short but entertaining for what it was as Taylor Wilde looks great in her comeback so far. This storyline is just getting started and I’m interested to see where it goes.

*Deonna is interviewed backstage where Rosemary approaches as a challenger. Deonna tries to walk off but Havok corners her. Deonna gets startled arranging a contenders match between the two.

*W. Morrisey reflects on his past accusing everyone in the business of being a phony. He is reinvigorated. He targets Willie Mack.

UNDER SIEGE QUALIFIER

ROHIT RAJU (w/SHERA) vs. TREY MIGUEL

Trey uses some crafty work to send Rohit outside to his heavy, Shera. Rohit is hesitant stepping back inside the ring. Trey pulls off an incredible sequence before being sent down by an elbow by Rohit. Trey fires shots to the body but Rohit stuns him with a discus forearm. Rohit drops Trey by his arm, followed by an armlock. Rohit misses a stomp and Trey hits one of his own. Trey catches him with an atomic drop, northern lights suplex, and a kimura, but Rohit escapes. Rohit hits a roundhouse kick, twisting suplex combo, into a crossface. Holy. Trey flips it into a pin, kips up and looks for a sharpshooter but gets small packaged. Rohit hits a flying knee but Trey responds with a Hip Disconnector, and a Hourglass submission to win. Jake Something’s music hits and powerbombs Rohit into Shera, taking both men out.

WINNER: TREY MIGUEL

***1/4

That match slapped, as both guys are putting in the best work of their life. Trey has become a fantastic babyface in the ring and Rohit proved how great of a heel he is with his title run.

*Swinger’s Palace as the Under Siege competitors trade jabs. Bey fires up Sabin and Storm asking about their loyalty and ability to hold their own. Storm looks forward to meeting Bey in the main event of Under Siege after getting past Moose.

DOC GALLOWS (w/KARL ANDERSON, DON CALLIS, and KENNY OMEGA vs. JUICE ROBINSON (w/DAVID FINLAY)

Gallows fights dirty early backing Juice into the corner. Juice fires back with a cannonball and jabs but Gallows connects with an uppercut. Gallows charges him but eats a boot. Gallows nails him up top with a roundhouse. Gallows and the gang have full control as Juice is grounded. Gallows digs into the eyes as he continues his grounded chinlock. Gallows gets dropped with a kick to the knee and DDT. Juice gets shoved into Doc’s buddies and countered, allowing The Big LG to hit a bicycle kick and a sit-out choke bomb. Eddie Edwards charges the ring after they beatdown FinJuice but nothing can stop the Super Elite.

WINNER: DOC GALLOWS

**1/4

This match was alright and pretty standard for a Doc singles match. The group continues to look dominant with the babyfaces needing some fire.

VSK vs. EL PHANTASMO

Phantasmo makes a very nice entrance as he faces VSK, who is out of Brian Myers’s camp. VSK shows promise early on with a dropkick, slam, and splash. ELP uses the ropes to hit a crossbody and a moonsault in sequence. VSK rolls him up for a near fall and sends him to the corner with a boot. Ushigoroshi from VSK nearly pulls off a massive upset. ELP floors him with a spinning back kick to the gut, and hits Sudden Death, his possibly loaded Superkick.

WINNER: EL PHANTASMO

***

This was short but wow both guys looked incredible. VSK showed off in the ring while ELP displayed such swagger that demands to be on television. The X-Division is in a great spot right now and ELP will be a welcomed addition for however long he is available.

KIERA HOGAN vs. RACHAEL ELLERING

Kiera starts off hot with some kicks and sends Rachael into the corner. Kiera uses her speed to stay on top, bulldogging her for a near fall. Rachael starts firing back with a senton, crushing her for a close one. Rachael measures her in the corner but Kiera avoids and nails her with a kick. Rachael hits a Bosswoman Slam for the win.

WINNER: RACHAEL ELLERING

This had solid action and Rachael served as a good powerhouse against the pace of Kiera. Good stuff here that made Rachael look strong as the newcomer.

*Callis approaches Moose trying to manipulate him but he’s not having it and is focused on Storm.`

*Next week Rosemary meets Havok, an X-Division scramble, and David Finlay vs. Karl Anderson.

UNDER SIEGE QUALIFIER

MOOSE vs. JAMES STORM

Storm gets into a fight early eating a bicycle kick but he lures Moose outside. Storm looks to kick Moose in the back of the head but Moose hands the knee up in the ropes. Moose focuses on that knee, bashing it against the guardrail. Moose continues to batter him on the floor, breaking the count and taking his time. Moose stomps at his knee. Storm attempts to fight back but Moose hits repeated dropkicks to the knee. Moose locks the knee and pounds on it. Storm removes his kickpads as he feels the effects. Moose charges Storm in the corner who dodges the spear. Storm hits a Thesz Press and a Codebreaker but slowly works back to his feet. Storm hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Storm looks for Eye of the Storm but Moose breaks free, chopping the leg with a tackle. Moose applies a single leg crab, punching the knee while he’s at it. Moose looks fed up as he looks for a superplex. Storm slips out and looks for Eye of The Storm out of the corner, but his knee gives out. Moose looks for the spear and gets kicked, followed by a Last Call. The ref considers the ringing the bell after Storm collapses. Storm makes his way to his feet but doesn’t have enough in him to capitalize and Moose connects with a spear. Moose wraps Storm’s leg with a chair and stomps away as Sabin runs the ramp.

WINNER: MOOSE

***1/2

This was a good match with strong psychology and storytelling, showcasing Moose and his dominant work on Storm’s leg, who is a terrific babyface in peril. IMPACT may be teasing a break-up between Storm and Sabin which could be interesting.