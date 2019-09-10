– 21-year-old Irish Wrestler Darren Kearney spoke to Irish Sun about his influences in wrestling and more.

On Influences: “Seeing Sheamus go over to the WWE and become World Champion by beating John Cena shows anybody can do it. Becky Lynch is such a role model. Like this Irish woman headlined the biggest show in wrestling called Wrestlemania and did it in front of 80,000 people – like how crazy is that? It’s inspiring to look up to. But in terms of Conor McGregor, I think his hard work and determination is something to look up to. But maybe his attitude hasn’t been the best at the moment for younger people seeing what he’s been doing in the news, but you cannot deny his hard work.”

On Being Trained By Lance Storm: “I was just 19 when I made the move but I knew I needed to go. Obviously, I want to be as good as possible. So I knew I needed to train with the best as possible. I saw that Lance Storm, who has wrestled in almost every top wrestling promotion in the world had a school so I knew that’s where I needed to go. Lance was the best and I knew by training with him he’d make me the best.”