Iron Challenge Survivor Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 12-6-22 Image Credit: WWE

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will feature two Iron Challenge Survivor Wild Card qualifiers and more. WWE announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase
* Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell
* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring
* A Real Christmas Story, written and performed by Pretty Deadly

