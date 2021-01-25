wrestling / News
Iron Man Match & More Set For GCW Fight Forever 24-Hour Stream
Several matches have been newly-announced for events taking place as part of GCW’s Fight Forever 24-hour stream, including an Iron Man Match and more. GCW has announced that Tony Deppen and Jordan Oliver will face off in an Iron Man Challenge on the stream, which will air free on GCW’s YouTube account and Fite TV.
The event will run from January 29th at 8 PM ET to January 30th at 8 PM, benefitting independent wrestlers who have been affected by COVID-19. Also announced today were an open challenge for Gregory Iron’s RSP Championship for 44.Oh!’s What We Want, Ace Perry vs. MV Young vs. Still Life for Effy’s Big Gay Block, Allie Kat vs. Willow Nightengale, Eddie Only vs. El Drunko, and Masha Slanmovich’s return to the ring:
*Fight Forever Update!*
Match Announcement:
IRON MAN MATCH
TONY DEPPEN
vs
JORDAN OLIVER
Iron Man Challenge
1/30 – 2PM
Sponsors:
Block: @RealKindMeds421
Donate:https://t.co/lkPjyTGovq#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone on GCW Youtube & FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/MTXsCj8LPs
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 25, 2021
*Fight Forever Update!*
Match Announcement:
Gregory Iron’s RSP Championship
Open Challenge
“What We Want”
1/30 – 4PM
Sponsors:
Match: @RudosPodcast
Block: @FREEBIRDS_shop
Donate:https://t.co/HOF0ux88xI…#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone on Youtube & FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/08tAKt02J6
— 44.OH! (@The44OH) January 25, 2021
*Fight Forever Update!*
Match Announcement:
ACE PERRY
vs
MV YOUNG
vs
STILL LIFE
Effy's BGB
1/30 – 10AM
Sponsors:
Match: @PandaCastPod
Block:@movie_marks@CountOutPod
Donate:https://t.co/lkPjyTGovq#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone on Youtube & FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/HvSMNEmSOE
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 24, 2021
💗🗡SIRI PLAY RAIN ON ME BY LADY GAGA ⚔️💗
ALLIE KAT VS WILLOW NIGHTINGALE
Block Sponsored by:
Nick Mahmood
Match Sponsored by:@HybridPA
Donate NOW:https://t.co/EdFU1bJRkA pic.twitter.com/XXUvETJXWu
— Allie Kat 😻 (@meowdyxyall) January 24, 2021
*Fight Forever Update!*
Match Announcement:
EDDY ONLY
vs
EL DRUNKO
44OH
1/30 – 4PM
Sponsors:
Match: III Crows Crossroadshttps://t.co/cfPYiLoXZD
Block: @FREEBIRDS_shop
Donate:https://t.co/lkPjyTGovq#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone on Youtube & FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/rCFbT2Ciul
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 24, 2021
This Saturday at @GCWrestling_ #FightForever, @mashaslamovich will return from Japan to compete in her first match on US soil in nearly a year.
Will she be on Team @VeryGoodProWres or Team @BoomerHatfield? pic.twitter.com/cqpPQWKMmI
— Camp Leapfrog (@CampLeapfrog) January 24, 2021
