Iron Man Match & More Set For GCW Fight Forever 24-Hour Stream

Several matches have been newly-announced for events taking place as part of GCW’s Fight Forever 24-hour stream, including an Iron Man Match and more. GCW has announced that Tony Deppen and Jordan Oliver will face off in an Iron Man Challenge on the stream, which will air free on GCW’s YouTube account and Fite TV.

The event will run from January 29th at 8 PM ET to January 30th at 8 PM, benefitting independent wrestlers who have been affected by COVID-19. Also announced today were an open challenge for Gregory Iron’s RSP Championship for 44.Oh!’s What We Want, Ace Perry vs. MV Young vs. Still Life for Effy’s Big Gay Block, Allie Kat vs. Willow Nightengale, Eddie Only vs. El Drunko, and Masha Slanmovich’s return to the ring:

*Fight Forever Update!* Match Announcement: IRON MAN MATCH TONY DEPPEN

JORDAN OLIVER Iron Man Challenge

1/30 – 2PM Sponsors:

Block: @RealKindMeds421 Donate:https://t.co/lkPjyTGovq#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone on GCW Youtube & FiteTV!

*Fight Forever Update!* Match Announcement: ACE PERRY

MV YOUNG

STILL LIFE Effy's BGB

1/30 – 10AM Sponsors:

Match: @PandaCastPod

Match: @PandaCastPod Block:@movie_marks@CountOutPod Donate:https://t.co/lkPjyTGovq#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone on Youtube & FiteTV!

💗🗡SIRI PLAY RAIN ON ME BY LADY GAGA ⚔️💗 ALLIE KAT VS WILLOW NIGHTINGALE Block Sponsored by:

Nick Mahmood Match Sponsored by:@HybridPA Donate NOW:https://t.co/EdFU1bJRkA pic.twitter.com/XXUvETJXWu — Allie Kat 😻 (@meowdyxyall) January 24, 2021

*Fight Forever Update!* Match Announcement: EDDY ONLY

EL DRUNKO 44OH

1/30 – 4PM Sponsors:

Match: III Crows Crossroadshttps://t.co/cfPYiLoXZD

Match: III Crows Crossroadshttps://t.co/cfPYiLoXZD Block: @FREEBIRDS_shop Donate:https://t.co/lkPjyTGovq#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone on Youtube & FiteTV!