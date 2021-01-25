wrestling / News

Iron Man Match & More Set For GCW Fight Forever 24-Hour Stream

January 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Fight Forever

Several matches have been newly-announced for events taking place as part of GCW’s Fight Forever 24-hour stream, including an Iron Man Match and more. GCW has announced that Tony Deppen and Jordan Oliver will face off in an Iron Man Challenge on the stream, which will air free on GCW’s YouTube account and Fite TV.

The event will run from January 29th at 8 PM ET to January 30th at 8 PM, benefitting independent wrestlers who have been affected by COVID-19. Also announced today were an open challenge for Gregory Iron’s RSP Championship for 44.Oh!’s What We Want, Ace Perry vs. MV Young vs. Still Life for Effy’s Big Gay Block, Allie Kat vs. Willow Nightengale, Eddie Only vs. El Drunko, and Masha Slanmovich’s return to the ring:

