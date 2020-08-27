wrestling / News
Iron Match NXT Championship Match Announced For Next Week
The new NXT Champion will be decided in one heck of Fatal Four-Way Match on next week’s special Tuesday episode of NXT. William Regal announced on tonight’s episode that the title, which was vacated by Karrion Kross tonight due to injury, will be up for grabs in a 60-minute Iron Man match between Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and Adam Cole.
NXT airs next week on Tuesday instead of the usual Wednesday on USA Network.
