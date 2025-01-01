Iron Savages’ Bulk Bronson Injured His Back, Forced To Withdraw From Beyond Wrestling Event

AEW’s Bulk Bronson, part of the Iron Savages trio, announced on social media that he injured his back. He has four herniated discs, which happened when he was helping move a refrigerator.

He wrote: “Rough few days, but I’m ok. Heres an update: So, I’ve had severe back problems for years now because of pro wrestling that I’ve muscled through & put off (like any pro wrestler ever). Since then I’ve learned how to train around this injury in the ring & the gym.

I’ll have long periods of time where I feel OK, and then other times where I can barely walk for 3 days from the simplest of wrong movements. Foolishly, I’ve put off getting my back checked out because all pro wrestlers have bad backs, right? Don’t be a p***y, just push through it! Well, a few days ago I was helping my parents move near-500lb commercial refrigerators on and off a truck to help my family’s business and I caught one as it was falling. I knew that very second my back was messed up bad. Even thought I tore my bicep but that thankfully ended up just being a pull.

The next day, after struggling to get out of bed I collapsed on my bathroom floor and couldn’t get up or move a muscle for 3 hours. 10/10, zero exaggeration, the most non-stop excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my life that felt like an eternity. I had to put a towel in my mouth to bite on cause any small movements I was screaming in pain. After countless failed attempts to even get to a pushup position, my wife called an ambulance after I finally gave in and I got stretchered to the hospital. I’ve been in the hospital for 2 days since & have barely been able to walk. The MRI shows I have 4 herniated discs in my lower spine with extreme inflammation radiating throughout my lower back. I’ve been able to wrestle through it for this long but the last few days really sent me over the edge. However, I’m currently scheduled for an epidural today and should be totally fine afterwards so please don’t worry, it can ALWAYS be worse. Plus, I’ve had my amazing loving wife taking care of me this entire time, I’m doing great!

I didn’t even want to post about this because I don’t want anyone being worried, and plenty of talent go through much much worse, but I also wanted to be transparent about my current status with Beyond Wrestling’s “Heavy Lies The Crown” on New Years Eve – I was looking forward to our match with Shot Through The Heart more than anything I have going on & I’m truly devastated to have to pull off this huge show. Any chance I get to team up with my beautiful wife is a blessing, and Beyond Wrestling is where I have some of the most fun of my career, so to say I’m disappointed is an understatement. Thank you to Drew Cordeiro, TJ Crawford & Love Doug for being so understanding & prioritizing my health & wellness. They genuinely have only cared about how I’m doing since & constantly check in. “F*** the match, who cares. We only care about you.” Makes me very grateful.

When Gabby & I called Drew from the hospital, in the same phone call we both pleaded with him to put the Shooter Boys, Anthony Vecchio & Aaron Ortiz, in our place & he immediately granted my request. Seeing these two 19-year old CAP prodigies get this opportunity on such a big platform, against who I think are the most underrated & slept-on talents on the indies today, made me the happiest guy in the world & has fully distracted me from the pain I’m experiencing. I’m so sorry to Beyond Wrestling, TJ, Love Doug, my wife The Gnomie, and all the passionate, loving Beyond Wrestling fans who were looking forward to this match. I PROMISE I will make it up to all of you. But please, show the Shooter Boys the same love you would show Gabby & I. These kids work harder than any young talent I’ve ever known & they deserve the world.”