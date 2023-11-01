Iron Survivor Challenges Returning At NXT Deadline 2023

The Iron Survivor Challenge will make its return at NXT Deadline 2023. On tonight’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, it was announced that the stipulation match will return for both men and women at the December 9 NXT PPV.

The match concept made its debut at last year’s NXT Deadline. THe match has five competitors and a 25-minite time limit, starting with two people. A new participant enters every five minutes and you must earn the most points via pinfall, submission, or disqualification to get the win. The winner gets a shot at the NXT Championship or NXT Women’s Championship.

It was announced on tonight’s show that WWE Hall of Famers will pick the stars who will qualify for the match, with the qualifiers kicking off on next week’s NXT. The announcements of who will compete to qualify will be made on social media throughout the next week.