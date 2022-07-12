Isaiah Broner On His Experience Working AEW Dark: Elevation, Facing Eddie Kingston in AIW

Isaiah Broner worked a match on last week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and he recently discussed the experience in a new interview. Broner, who worked a tag match alongside GPA against Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta, spoke with the Bump Boys podcast about the experience and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his experience working the AEW Dark taping: “Number one, the fact that we’re in an actual arena. Getting in there, seeing the set up before, all the seats to Little Caesars Arena. Everyone was real nice. Everyone is nice and welcoming at the majority of the shows I do now, but on that level, they’re not a bunch of douchebags and very welcoming. Best Friends, I can’t say anything bad about them. We did what we had to do and I’m very thankful for the opportunity. Hopefully it continues to snowball into future opportunities.”

On if he saw Tony Khan: “I think I saw him once, I was getting ready to go out for my match and he was walking by me. I don’t know where he was headed. That was the first and last time I saw him. That was about it.”

On facing Eddie Kingston at AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 15: “I learned a lot from him, in and out of the ring. He’s a hell of a guy. What you see on TV, that’s him, he’s a genuine guy. I really appreciate him inside and outside the ring.”

On whether he had issues working with Minoru Suzuki due to the language barrier: “Not so much. Oddly enough, our styles are somewhat similar. The big thing I took away was patience. Taking my time, doing stuff. When they told us how much time we had, I was like, ‘is this enough?’ Going out there, even just the entrance and absorbing the energy and taking our time, everything I felt we did meant something and that was the biggest thing. He showed me that in the ring. You can do a million spots or whatever, but if nobody remembers anything, you just do a million spots.”