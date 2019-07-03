Isaiah Scott and Cameron Grimes Hype Tonight’s NXT Breakout Tournament Match

– WWE has released promos from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Cameron Grimes hyping continuation of the NXT Breakout Tournament on tonight’s NXT. You can see the videos below.

Grimes says that he’s not there to live up to expectations, but to break out and become a star and he will take the first step against Scott. Scott, meanwhile, said to expect an all-out battle and put Grimes over as “very aggressive,” but said he’s a survivor who has survived much more than Grimes: