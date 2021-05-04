Isaiah Scott on His Change in Character, His Expectations for This Year

– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to NXT Superstar Isaiah Scott. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Isaiah Scott on his expectations for this year: “2021 is going to be a very interesting year for Swerve, I’ll just leave it at that. For the last year and a half, it didn’t feel like I was a permanent fixture on the show. I feel like I was booked to have good matches, but you wouldn’t really hear from me until I had another match on the show. That was where I felt content with things. For me, it was about what I’m doing now compared to then and giving the show a different vibe and change of pace. My presence changes the pace of the show. That’s all these things I’ve worked on with getting my music more and more on TV. When you see these promos I’m cutting in my lab with produces and engineers in the background, it feels like you’re watching Willy Wonka and everything is nice and shiny. Then it goes through the tunnel and there’s a change of pace. That’s what my lab and my moments are. I’m starting to change the pace of the show. You feel something for Swerve. Keep watching because I’m a slow burn, I’ve never been a quick fix when it comes to giving a viewer that satisfaction. A lot of these are off the top of my head. There are concepts that I’ve thrown and I’m like, ‘This is dope, I have an idea for that.’ Now I have the equity to where they trust it to let me work my art and it doesn’t take long to get it done. It’s honestly a play off what I do and say and how I deliver my facials. They’re shooting so close to my face, my eyes have to tell the story.”

On wanting the praise of Triple H and Shawn Michaels when he came in: “When I first came in, I wanted their praise so much and for them to see that I had something special to offer. They (liked me), but I don’t think they trusted me to run with the ball. Now, I can walk up and be like, ‘it’s going to be fire tonight’ and they know I’m going to deliver. It’s very little words because they know what I have to offer. I’ve known, but now I feel it and feel what I’m doing. I’ll never say ‘I gotta be better than this person,’ I’m going out there to be different. You’re not going to get another feel, no matter the brand, than what I’m offering.”