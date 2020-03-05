wrestling / News

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Challenges Austin Theory For Tonight’s NXT

March 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE appears to have a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company released the following video with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott interrupting an interview by Austin Theory and challenging him to a match. Theory said he would see what William Regal had to say about it.

Our live coverage of the show is here.

