Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Challenges Austin Theory For Tonight’s NXT
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
WWE appears to have a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company released the following video with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott interrupting an interview by Austin Theory and challenging him to a match. Theory said he would see what William Regal had to say about it.
Our live coverage of the show is here.
