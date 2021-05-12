Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Officially Debuts Hit Row Stable on WWE NXT

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s new alliance has an official name, as revealed on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Scott come out with the trio that aided him in last week’s Falls Count Anywhere match against Leon Ruff: AJ Francis, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Briana Brandy. Francis is now going by Top Dolla and Brandy is B-FAB.

Swerve officially announced the group’s name as Hit Row, which was applied for a trademark by WWE last week. You can see a clip from the segment below: