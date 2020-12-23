Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott on Not Coming to WWE Right Away, Why He Waited Until 2019

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is a fixture of NXT and 205 Live right now, but there was an earlier point when WWE came calling and he decided not to make the jump. Scott spoke with Sam Roberts on NotSam Wrestling about his decision to hold off on going to WWE until 2019, why he didn’t make the jump and why 2019 was the right year. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On not initially going to WWE when first contacted: “Prior to coming to NXT in 2019, I was contacted from them around 2018? 2017? And I was still in the Lucha Underground phase of my career. And I still felt like I wasn’t finished with a lot of things I wanted to do, especially with Lucha Underground and especially on the independent scene. And around that time me and Aleister Black — especially on his career on NXT, he was taking off. He was an NXT Champion, he was doing big things with the company. He was my mentor. Him, Sami Callihan were like mentors to me. So I was like being mentored by Sami Callihan on the indies and Lucha when he got there, and then then, Aleister Black on the other side of the fence.

“So Sami kept telling me, ‘There’s more we can do, there’s more we can do.’ And the Aleister on the other hand was like, ‘I’d give it one more year. Give it one more year, go out there, do as much as you can. Be the man in a lot of places.’ And so that was the guidance for that 2018 year that I had with going in all these independents, winning all these championships, and traveling around. Like, having these top matches with some of the best in the industry could ask for from Japan, from the UK, from America, Mexico, and building these bonds with these people.”

On why he decided to go to WWE in 2019: “It felt like 2019 was another phase of guys shifting, and I wanted to be in that shift. As we were talking about when Kevin Owens, Aleister, Adam Cole, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet came through and changed NXT, I wanted to be the next guys after that. I wanted to be the next generation. So when me, Garza, Kushida came through, it was like, ‘Okay, I feel like we’re the core guys right now. We’re the next shift. And it just felt like great timing. I always say the universe finds a way way of working it itself out and it just made sense.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.