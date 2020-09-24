Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Takes Aim At Santos Escobar’s Cruiserweight Title, Escobar Responds

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott has his sights set on Santos Escobar and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, prompting a response from Escobar. On tonight’s episode, Scott appeared in a video cutting a promo where he pointed out his recent wins over the champion and said that next time they face off, he’ll take the title.

Escobar has since posted to Twitter telling Swerve would “make you relevant kid… by making an example out of you.” Scott replied:

“And ill make you a former champion”

Escobar does not currently have a match set for NXT Takeover on October 4th.