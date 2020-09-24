wrestling / News
Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Takes Aim At Santos Escobar’s Cruiserweight Title, Escobar Responds
September 23, 2020 | Posted by
Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott has his sights set on Santos Escobar and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, prompting a response from Escobar. On tonight’s episode, Scott appeared in a video cutting a promo where he pointed out his recent wins over the champion and said that next time they face off, he’ll take the title.
Escobar has since posted to Twitter telling Swerve would “make you relevant kid… by making an example out of you.” Scott replied:
“And ill make you a former champion”
Escobar does not currently have a match set for NXT Takeover on October 4th.
And ill make you a former champion
— Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) September 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Even More Reactions To Death of Road Warrior Animal: Paul Ellering, Ric Flair, More
- Roman Reigns Says He Was Paid by WWE During Pandemic While At Home
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline