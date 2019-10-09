Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Roderick Strong Announced For NXT, Updated Lineup

On today’s episode of WWE The Bump, it was announced that NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will face Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott on tonight’s episode of NXT in a non-title match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

* WALTER vs. KUSHIDA

* Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Lio Rush