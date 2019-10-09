wrestling / News
Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Roderick Strong Announced For NXT, Updated Lineup
October 9, 2019 | Posted by
On today’s episode of WWE The Bump, it was announced that NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will face Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott on tonight’s episode of NXT in a non-title match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
* WALTER vs. KUSHIDA
* Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Lio Rush
