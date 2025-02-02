IShowSpeed Shows Off Result Of His WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

iShowSpeed wrestled in tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble, managing to help eliminate Otis before getting thrown out violently by Bron Breakker. Otis caught him, then tossed him over his head onto and over the announce table. The streamer was beat up and a photo of him backstage, with a neck brace and crutches, is now online.

LIVE LOOK AT ISHOWSPEED GETTING CARTED OUT OF #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ueGEA20h2x — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 2, 2025