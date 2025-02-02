wrestling / News

IShowSpeed Shows Off Result Of His WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
IShowSpeed WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

iShowSpeed wrestled in tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble, managing to help eliminate Otis before getting thrown out violently by Bron Breakker. Otis caught him, then tossed him over his head onto and over the announce table. The streamer was beat up and a photo of him backstage, with a neck brace and crutches, is now online.

