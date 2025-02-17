At the WWE Royal Rumble last month, Bron Breakker delivered a thunderous spear to IShowSpeed. Speed was sporting a neck brace and using crutches after the show.

“I ain’t gonna cap. After this, the day after Bron Breakker speared me. I had probably one of the worst headaches. I couldn’t move. I could not move, bro. I thought I was nearly about to die. Real talk. That was maybe one of the craziest, worst experiences ever. Real talk. I’m being so serious,” Speed said on his YouTube stream (per Fightful).