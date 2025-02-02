– As previously reported, IShowSpeed was a last-minute replacement in the men’s Rumble match at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event. He served as a last-minute replacement for Akira Tozawa. Later, he received a huge spear from Bron Breakker and was eliminated. After the match, the social media influencer spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video on his WWE in-ring debut. Below are some highlights:

IShowSpeed on how he performed: “If I had more time. I don’t know why they keep doing this to me. If I had more time, I promise you, I could do way more than y’all think I would. Next Royal Rumble, I’m calling out everybody, Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey, Mysterio, Dom [Mysterio]. It don’t matter who you are. I’m getting all y’all. Just wait till I start training out there. You know what I’m saying? It ain’t a joke out there. It’s not a joke.”

On what’s worse, a spear from Bron Breakker or an RKO from Randy Orton: “You just ask me, does it hurt or does it hurt? They hurt. It hurt. If that’s what the people want to hear, they both hurt. I can’t even walk. That’s pretty much it. I don’t know how complex can it get?”

On returning again to WWE: “Yeah, let’s hope y’all see me again.”