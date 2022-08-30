Isiah Kassidy Is Disappointed Private Party Isn’t On AEW All Out

Private Party isn’t currently set for a match at AEW All Out, and Isiah Kassidy is disappointed by that. Kassidy and Marq Quen are not currently scheduled for the show, and Kassidy told NBC Sports Boston that he’s not happy abouit that.

“This is very disappointing,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m very disappointed because I feel like, [recently], we had a championship match against Keith and Swerve but, unfortunately, we lost, but all losses, you learn from it, so if we were given the opportunity, we’d have learned from it and possibly win those tag team championships.”

He continued, “So I feel like we need another opportunity because, I’m going to be honest with you, my ankle was hurting that day, right? My ankle was hurting that day …. I was unable to break up the pin.”

All Out takes place on Sunday from Chicago and airs live on Bleacher Report in the US, plus PPV.com and FITE TV internationally.