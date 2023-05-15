Isiah Kassidy On Getting His Moans Over On AEW TV, Being Motivated By Four Pillars Match

Isiah Kassidy has been able to get his moaning over on AEW TV, and he recently talked about how he’s able to connect with audiences. Kassidy appeared on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On getting the moans over on AEW TV: “To be honest, I feel great, man. I didn’t think that they would be behind it too much because, legit, off the cameras, I just moan. I just start moaning out of nowhere, like, [moans]. I moan in my friends’ ears. If you watch my vlog, you can see a lot of the menace stuff that I do. I’m a real-life menace. So I was like, let me just bring it to the wrestling world and see what happens. That’s exactly what I did, and I did it with Kenny Omega. That was the first time I moaned [on TV], and I was like, I’m just gonna moan in your ear, and let’s see what happens. I knew it was clicking when Young Bucks couldn’t stop laughing. They just couldn’t stop laughing. I was like, oh yeah, I got it. Then when it aired, man, they went crazy on social media. I was like, oh, this is really me, so I’m gonna keep on doing it. I’m gonna keep on being myself, and that’s when the job becomes really easy because now I’m not really portraying a gimmick. Even though I really be partying, I really be out on these streets. I got videos to prove it. The party stuff, that’s not a gimmick, it’s a lifestyle.”

On being motivated by the Four Pillars match at Double or Nothing: “It pushes me a lot. One day, I want to be in that spotlight, but my mindset now is, whatever I’m given, just make the most of it, and I always want to have at least one moment to stand out. So that was my thought process going into [The Firm] Deletion match. If I could have at least one moment that they’ll be talking forever, that’s what’s gonna elevate me to new heights.”