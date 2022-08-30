Isiah Kassidy on How Matt Hardy Helped Private Party

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, AEW star and Private Party member Isiah Kassidy discussed Matt Hardy if and he helped the Private Party team. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Isiah Kassidy on Matt Hardy’s involvement with Private Party: “I think it helped 100%. You know, a lot of people on the Internet, they’re gonna say, ‘Man, Private Party, their career went down because of Matt Hardy,’ but me personally, and I’m pretty sure I can speak for Quen as well, I feel like Matt Hardy helped us a lot.” Kassidy noted that Matt was great to have around when the cameras stopped rolling, helping Kassidy and Quen prepare for matches and giving advice on how to stay in a good mental space while dealing with the highs and lows of the wrestling business, and Kassidy continues to believe that Hardy’s tutelage can take him to the promised land.”

His thoughts on Matt Hardy: “Matt Hardy is my guy. I would love for him to take us under his wing because eventually I want to be in the Hardys’ place. I want to have a career exactly like them.”