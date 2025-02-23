Isla Dawn Comments On Her Future, Says She’s ‘Not Dead Yet’

In a post on Twitter, Isla Dawn posted a video promo in which she discusses her future and noted that fans shouldn’t mourn her, she’s not dead yet. Dawn was released from WWE earlier this month.

She said: “One of the sad facts of life is that you won’t hear all the good things that people have to say about you until you’re gone. Everyone bottles up their emotions only to pour them over your lifeless frame when it is just a little too late. ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna miss her. Oh, my God, she was a champion. She was a star. She did not deserve this.’ Did I deserve this? No, but I did need it. I was bleeding out, and this, this was the pressure on the gauze. I was crashing. This is the thing that revived me. My heart stopped on the table, but someone down there sent me back up, knowing that it wasn’t quite my time. ‘The White Witch’ is gone. ‘The Unholy Enchantress,’ buried in the grave. Two-time Tag Team Champion, ashes in an urn. But don’t grieve for me. Isla Dawn is not dead yet.”