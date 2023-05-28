– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Isla Dawn, Chelsea Green taking a photo with the NBA World Championship trophy, Lacey Evans, Tommaso Ciampa showcasing some Monday Motivation, Mustafa Ali getting his training reps in before Night of Champions, Imperium proving that they don’t have dad bods, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/tiwa8A65rY pic.twitter.com/qjrNXLIPwK — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2023