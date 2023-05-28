wrestling / News

Isla Dawn, Chelsea Green, Lacey Evans Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Alba Fyre Isla Dawn Image Credit: WWE

– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Isla Dawn, Chelsea Green taking a photo with the NBA World Championship trophy, Lacey Evans, Tommaso Ciampa showcasing some Monday Motivation, Mustafa Ali getting his training reps in before Night of Champions, Imperium proving that they don’t have dad bods, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

