Isla Dawn Uses Tricks To Beat Alba Fyre At NXT Deadline

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Deadline Image Credit: WWE

Two of NXT’s more mystical wrestlers did battle at Deadline, with Isla Dawn coming out on top using several tricks. At one point, Alba Fyre had the match won, but the referee suddenly became ill and dark liquid came out of his mouth. Another referee came out just in time for Dawn to throw Fyre into the exposed turnbuckle and pin her.

