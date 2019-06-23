wrestling / News
ITV Advertising Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates For AEW Fyter Fest Pre-Show
June 23, 2019 | Posted by
– It appears as if Kylie Rae will be facing Leva Bates at AEW Fyter Fest next weekend. ITV, the UK partner of AEW, posted to Twitter promoting the show and amongs all the match graphics was one advertising Rae vs. Bates for the pre-show. AEW has not yet officially announced the match.
The show streams for free in the US on B/R Live and will be available on Fite TV in the UK.
Just take a look at that stacked #FyterFest card! 😍
Watch it Sat night, 29th June, with the free #BuyIn pre-show airing on AEW's YouTube channel from 12.30am.
UK&I fans can purchase the full PPV on @FiteTV only, in partnership with @ITVBoxOffice, here: https://t.co/kDgEfIkSyu pic.twitter.com/5HWjZHvBsd
— ITV Wrestling (@ITVWrestling) June 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Completely Outshined Bret Hart at Double or Nothing, Would Never Read Lines Given to Him by ‘Some Schmuck Writer’
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Infamous Sid – Arn Anderson Hotel Scissor Fight, If He Gave Anderson A Heads Up When He Brought Sid Back to WCW in 1999
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate