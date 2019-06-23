ITV Advertising Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates For AEW Fyter Fest Pre-Show

– It appears as if Kylie Rae will be facing Leva Bates at AEW Fyter Fest next weekend. ITV, the UK partner of AEW, posted to Twitter promoting the show and amongs all the match graphics was one advertising Rae vs. Bates for the pre-show. AEW has not yet officially announced the match.

The show streams for free in the US on B/R Live and will be available on Fite TV in the UK.