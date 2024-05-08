wrestling / News

Ivar Advances in No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for WWE Speed

May 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ivar WWE NXT 4-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

– During today’s WWE Speed, a tournament began to crown a new No. 1 contender for WWE Speed Champion Ricochet. On today’s match, Ivar defeated Apollo Crews to advance to the semifinals. Tyler Bate will be facing Berto in the next first-round matchup.

You can check out that tournament matchup between Ivar and Apollo Crews below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Apollo Crews, Ivar, WWE Speed, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading