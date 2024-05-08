wrestling / News
Ivar Advances in No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for WWE Speed
– During today’s WWE Speed, a tournament began to crown a new No. 1 contender for WWE Speed Champion Ricochet. On today’s match, Ivar defeated Apollo Crews to advance to the semifinals. Tyler Bate will be facing Berto in the next first-round matchup.
You can check out that tournament matchup between Ivar and Apollo Crews below.
TODAY on #WWESpeed:@Ivar_WWE and @WWEApollo make their #WWESpeed debuts in the No.1 Contender Tournament! Who will advance to the WWE Speed Semifinals?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CVufcLp26Z
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2024
