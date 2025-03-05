Ivar Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Ivar advancing in the latest number one contenders tournament. He defeated Yoshiki Inamura with a slam from the second rope to win. He will now face Dominik Mysterio next week, with the winner facing champion Dragon Lee.

