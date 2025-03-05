wrestling / News
Ivar Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed
March 5, 2025
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Ivar advancing in the latest number one contenders tournament. He defeated Yoshiki Inamura with a slam from the second rope to win. He will now face Dominik Mysterio next week, with the winner facing champion Dragon Lee.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Ivar_WWE and @noah_yoshiki battle it out to advance to the Semifinals! Find out who will move one step closer to the #WWESpeed Championship. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XvQIEbEYOF
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2025
