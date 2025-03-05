wrestling / News

Ivar Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Ivar advancing in the latest number one contenders tournament. He defeated Yoshiki Inamura with a slam from the second rope to win. He will now face Dominik Mysterio next week, with the winner facing champion Dragon Lee.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading