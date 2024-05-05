Ivar Is Enjoying His Singles Run In WWE, Enjoys Surprising Fans

Ivar has been on a singles run with Erik on the shelf, and he says that he’s been enjoying the run. Ivar has been working as a singles guy since Erik went down to injury late last year, and he spoke with Fightful for a new interview where he discussed it. You can check out the highlights below:

On his singles run: “It’s really exciting. I think I talked a lot about when we got hired, we got hired as a package deal. So I’ve always expected that we were just going to do tag stuff the whole time we were in WWE. I started wrestling in 2001. So I did a bunch of stuff as a singles wrestler before. But when we got hired, we were a tag team. All those goals I had when I was younger as a singles wrestler just pushed way in the back of my head ‘cause I wasn’t thinking about it. Now all of a sudden, he gets hurt and I get this opportunity, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah. I’m a singles wrestler. I can do this.’ It’s exciting to see the fans now be like, ‘Oh, wow. He is a singles wrestler.’”

On fans being surprised by his singles work: “It’s really, really, really exciting. It’s exciting for me, it’s exciting for them. It’s also like, ‘Oh, wow, they haven’t seen this. I know what I can do, but they haven’t seen what I can do. None of it. Oh, man.’ So I just love going to the ring every week and hopefully surprising people, turning some heads.”