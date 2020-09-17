wrestling / News
Ivar Had Neck Surgery Earlier This Week
September 17, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider has confirmed that Ivar had neck surgery earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama. There is no schedule set for his return but it’s not expected to be a short recovery.
Ivar injured his neck last week on RAW after attempting a dive during an eight-man tag team match.
