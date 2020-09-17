wrestling / News

Ivar Had Neck Surgery Earlier This Week

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Viking Raiders RAW Erik Ivar

PWInsider has confirmed that Ivar had neck surgery earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama. There is no schedule set for his return but it’s not expected to be a short recovery.

Ivar injured his neck last week on RAW after attempting a dive during an eight-man tag team match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ivar, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading